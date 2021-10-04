Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EURMF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Monday. 57,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,658. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

