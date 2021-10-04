Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,208. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

