Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 43.6% in September

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,425,000.

Shares of EVOJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 123,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,514. Evo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

