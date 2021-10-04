Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EXDI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.21. Exactus has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

