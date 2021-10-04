Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

