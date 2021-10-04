Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.95. 1,145,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

