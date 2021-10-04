Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $181,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 42,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

