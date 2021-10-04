Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $455.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $9.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.26. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

