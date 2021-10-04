Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 213,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,937. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

