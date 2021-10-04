Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

FTRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

