Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $386,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 158,060 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. 2,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,466. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

