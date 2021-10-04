Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

