Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 513 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $275.90. 2,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.63. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

