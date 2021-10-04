Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

ACN traded down $7.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.56. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

