Financial Survey: Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96%

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spark New Zealand and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.44 $266.96 million $0.72 23.08 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.98 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

