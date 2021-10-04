First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FHS opened at $3.02 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

