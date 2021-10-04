First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period.

FEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

