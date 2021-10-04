First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FPA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.23. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

