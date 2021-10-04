First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
