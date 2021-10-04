First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

