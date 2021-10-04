First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,868,000.

