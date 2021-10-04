First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $75.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
