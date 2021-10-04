First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 304,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230,978 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

