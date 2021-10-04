First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. 7,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,850. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.