Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.86.

FIVN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

