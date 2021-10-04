Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. 20,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

