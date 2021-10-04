FLIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $486,711.08 and approximately $47.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

