FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 15,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

