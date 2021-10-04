Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post sales of $325.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.39 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. 60,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,695. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

