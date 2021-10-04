Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

