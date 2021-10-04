Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 54.0% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.31. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,577. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

