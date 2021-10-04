Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $172.32 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

