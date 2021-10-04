Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.25 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

