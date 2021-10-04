Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.98

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 17853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$750.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

