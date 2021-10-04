Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.98

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 17853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$750.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.
In other news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
