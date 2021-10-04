Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 2,638,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Frontline by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Frontline by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.