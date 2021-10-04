FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Tops $0.0210

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $73,788.15 and approximately $33,008.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

