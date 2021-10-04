Furucombo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $334,286.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.25 million and $334,286.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

