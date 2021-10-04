Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Future stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Future has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

