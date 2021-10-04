FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Shares of BLU opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$595.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.78. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$9.31.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

