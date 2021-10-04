FY2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered by Analyst

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

