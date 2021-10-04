Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Position Boosted by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Galera Therapeutics makes up 3.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 8.01% of Galera Therapeutics worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,423. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

