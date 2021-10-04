Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 881,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

