George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$141.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.71.

WN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$134.65. 93,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,952. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$138.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.60.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. The business had revenue of C$12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.6800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,141 shares of company stock worth $5,188,812.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

