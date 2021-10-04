Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNGBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

GNGBY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

