Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GJNSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY remained flat at $$23.55 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

