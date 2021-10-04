GNY Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $62.30 million and $152,819.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

