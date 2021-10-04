Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,492. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

