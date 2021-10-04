Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

COST stock traded down $10.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.53. 50,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

