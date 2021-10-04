Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $336.60 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

