Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,037.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 590,110 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.23. 19,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

