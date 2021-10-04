Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 221.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

