Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 7.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.24. 29,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,336,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

